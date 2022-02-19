Windy. Snow ending this morning but skies will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Georgiana “Georgie” C. Birney, 69, of Sayre, passed away peacefully at the Athens Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness on Feb. 9, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1953 in Sayre, the daughter of the late George and Katherine Birney.
She attended Sayre High School and was a stay at home mom.
Georgie was predeceased by her sister Linda Zimmerman.
She is survived by her partner Willard Johnson of Sayre, her son David Birney of Sayre, and her sister Mary Birney of Sayre. She is also survived by her two special nieces Tori (Troy) Prutzman of Bloomsburg, Pa. and Kelly (Gabe) Sanchez of Florida, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind two lifelong best friends, Shirley Spears and Maxine Brown, and her furry companion Chico.
As per her request, there will be no services. Burial was held at the Tioga Point Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Georgie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com