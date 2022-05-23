Kathy M. (Patton) Barton, 60, of Athens, PA, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.

Kathy was born on August 21, 1961, in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Patton.

A full obituary with the time for the memorial service will appear in a later edition. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Athens, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.

(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)

