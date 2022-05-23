Kathy M. (Patton) Barton May 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy M. (Patton) Barton, 60, of Athens, PA, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.Kathy was born on August 21, 1961, in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Patton.A full obituary with the time for the memorial service will appear in a later edition. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Athens, Pa. Memorial donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Elmira man killed in Barton crash East Smithfield man charged with strangling woman Threat investigated at Sayre High School Sayre coach speaks out against cross country co-op Youth sports should be about the kids — not their parents Top Homes SAYRE: UPPER 2 WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 Top Jobs KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView