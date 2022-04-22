Arthur “Tink” V. Alpaugh Jr., 71, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur V. and Alice Dunham Alpaugh Sr; wife, Mildred Alpaugh; his daughter, Tammy Alpaugh; his son, Richard Alpaugh; his brothers, Michael and Fred; and his sister, Patty.
Arthur is survived by his children, Patti (Steve Lefler) Alpaugh of Wingate, NC and his son, Arthur (Cheyanne Kunzman) Alpaugh of Athens; his sister, Mary (Patrick) Wakefield of S. Waverly; grandchildren, Remington, Jenna, Austin, RJ, Aubree Jo and Jaxsen; nephews, Patrick and James Wakefield; significant other, Cris Bakley; and special friends, Kayla Bair and Tammy Parker.
Arthur was born in Sayre, PA and graduated from Athens High School in the Class of 1969. He went on to work at American LaFrance in Elmira before finishing his career at Endicott Precision in Endicott. He enjoyed many trips to the casino, dancing, singing karaoke and spending time with friends and family.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Arthur’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.