Lawrence Tama, M.D., FACS passed away on July 7, 2022 in Towanda, Pa., where he was born on Jan. 25, 1929 to Antonio S. Tama and Carmela Vignola Tama.
Dr. Tama attended Towanda public schools and graduated in the Top Ten from Towanda High School in 1946. A life-long scholar, he graduated in three years as the Top Pre-med Student from the University of Scranton in 1949, which earned him guaranteed admittance to The University of Pennsylvania Medical School. In 1953 he earned his M.D. with high honors and returned to the area briefly to intern at Robert Packer Hospital, finishing in 1954. He was well acquainted with Dr. Donald Guthrie who founded the clinical facilities in 1910 and whom Dr. Tama often escorted to various medical meetings.
He was accepted for a Residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota but before he was due to begin, he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant: Korean Conflict, 10th Mountain Division. He was stationed in Texas, Alabama, and Georgia before being sent to Germany as a Flight Surgeon earning the rank of Captain. Fortunately, the Mayo Clinic agreed to save him a place as a Resident when he completed his military obligations.
Dr. Tama returned to the U.S. in 1957 and headed to Rochester to begin his four year Surgical Residency. It was there he met the Head Operating Nurse, Gwendolyn Ann Noreen from Hutchinson, Minnesota. They were married August 8, 1959 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Hutchinson, Minnesota. Dr. and Mrs. Tama remained in Rochester until his residency was completed. Not being allowed to leave until noon on January 1, 1961 they then began the long trip to Towanda where they settled down and raised five children.
Dr. Tama practiced for 48 years as the Chief of Surgery at Towanda Memorial Hospital. His many patients were always a top priority as was the success of Memorial Hospital which he helped become a vibrant addition to the Bradford County Community. In honor of his dedication, following his retirement he was named an honorary trustee of Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tama was predeceased by his parents, his sister Margaret Tama, his brother Dr. Albert R. Tama, his son-in-law, Bruce Amato, and several cousins. He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Noreen Tama; children Gregory A. and wife Theresa T. Tama of Alpharetta, GA; Noreen M. Tama of Alexandria, VA; Kevin Lawrence and wife Amy Tama of Towanda; Angela Tama Zang and husband Peter of Towanda; Anthony K. Tama and wife Colleen D. Krenzer of London, UK; and grandchildren, Nicole Tama Cobb (Jason), Joseph A. Bellegarde, Lauren R. Bellegarde, Andersson T. Amato, Alexandra L. Tama, Luke A.B. Tama, Elizabeth M. Zang and William Lawrence Zang; along with two great grandchildren, Grace Cobb and Jacob Cobb.
Visiting hours will be 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Wednesday July, 13th, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Third Street, Towanda, on Thursday, July 14th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. where Dr. Tama was a lifelong parishioner.
Interment will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa. with full military honors accorded. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Agnes School, 102 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.