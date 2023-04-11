Richard “Rick” M. Baker, 74, of Waverly, New York passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.
He passed at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born on November 11, 1948 at the Tioga General Hospital, in Waverly, NY. He was the first child born to Morris and Louise (Shafer) Baker.
Rick attended Waverly schools and graduated in 1967. Waverly was a place he was happy to call home his whole life, except the time he served in the U. S. Navy from 1969-1971. Rick was an honorably discharged Navy Veteran and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. After his discharge from the Navy, Rick and Nancy returned home to Waverly. He worked for the railroad for several years and then for Stroehmann Bakeries (Bimbo) until his retirement in 2010.
Rick loved to watch Nascar and was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles Fan. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting events. He was their biggest fan. He enjoyed volunteering with his granddaughter’s softball teams. Rick was a real Jack-of-all-Trades. He could fix just about anything. He always tried to offer his time and talents to those that needed it.
Traveling was always enjoyable to Rick. With Nancy by his side, they would make regular trips to see family in Delaware, Maryland, Texas, and their favorite destination being Maine. After retirement, Rick and Nancy, along with Nancy’s sister, Barb, and her husband, Bill, traveled extensively. Alaska, and various destinations in the Caribbean provided relaxation, and memorable moments for both couples that have enjoyed a close friendship for over 50 years.
Rick’s love for his family will be his legacy. You could always find him organizing family reunions. He truly enjoyed picnics, and other outings as long as he could be with his family. Rick enjoyed camping at a very young age. During a camping trip to Coles Creek State Park on Lake St. Lawrence, Rick met Nancy. Within hours, Rick told a friend he met the girl he was going to marry. Nancy was equally smitten. The couple married on April 12, 1969. They would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Nancy (Booker) Baker, his daughter Heather (Mike) Henrich, Sayre Pa. and their children, Jadon, Janaya, and Jystalyn; his mother Louise (Shafer) Alborn, Winterhaven FL; sister, Susanne (Bill) Lantz, Athens Pa.; brother, Bob (Carole) Baker, Winter Haven FL; brother, David (Deb) Baker, Easley SC; and sister, Lisa (Dale) Davidson, Morgantown WV. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rick was predeceased by his father Morris A. Baker. Rick and Nancy lost their first child, daughter Crystal, to a tragic car accident in 1987. He was also predeceased by his stepfather Jack Alborn and his In Laws Robert and Christine Booker.
The family would like to invite his friends and loved ones to join them for a Celebration of Life. The Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, in Sayre Pa. on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Please come and share your favorite stories of Rick’s precious life. We encourage you to bring with you some small items like photographs, cards, letters, and other memories that you can add to our memory book. Food and drinks will be provided. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during Rick’s recent illness.
In loving memory of their pet Penny that passed away this Easter Sunday, memorial donations can be made to Animal Care Sanctuary at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan PA 18831.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com