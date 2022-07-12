John Alexander Herko, age 79, died in his home in Spencer, New York on July 7, 2022.
John lead a full life as a proud American with a strong sense of God and Country. A spiritual person, and intensely private, John spent many hours reading, studying, and reflecting on his journey of faith. John served his Country honorably in the Military from 1962 to 1965 and, upon leaving the Army, became an airline mechanic with American Airlines where he worked for over 30 years before retiring.
Throughout his life John was an avid outdoorsman and spent many days and nights on hunting and fishing trips surrounded by close friends swapping stories. John supported the NRA and its mission and was a proud member. His love of guns included considerable time spent building and crafting his own long rifles which he sold and traded over the years. Also a collector of coins and antiques, John enjoyed the art of the deal and was a familiar face in the auction houses and flea markets around Spencer. John enjoyed movies, particularly westerns, and could recite the lines from most John Wayne pictures.
John is survived by his sister, Karen Herko Oprandy, two nephews, Michael and John Oprandy, his cousin John Sandusky and wife Ruth, two very close friends, Mike and Liz Hatton, and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 13 at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 907, 90 Spencer Road, Candor New York.