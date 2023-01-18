Our family is heartbroken to announce the death of Robert Gerald Lougher. He died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Viera Hospital in Florida. He would have been 80 on Jan. 16, 2023.
Robert was preceded by his parents, 2 grandchildren and a niece. He left behind his wife, 3 children, a brother a sister, 5 granddaughters, 3 grandson’s, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. And we can’t forget his 2 son-in-laws who are always competing to be #1.
Great is a perfect word to describe our father. He was a great man who did great things. He proudly served in the US Air Force which was the source of so many stories of travel, war, friends and how he met the love of his life. He was a giver and always there if anyone needed anything, anything at all.
Following his time in the Air Force he became passionate about helping people whether if it was helping to build a home for Habitat for Humanity, volunteering at church or helping the many inventors through his company Inventors Awareness Group. He then moved on to became the Director of United Inventors Association where he continued his passion for helping aspiring inventors. In doing so he testified in front of the US Senate sub-committee and the House of Representatives Subcommittee to name a few. He traveled the world for speaking engagements educating people and governments on all aspects of the invention process.
Our father was always cracking jokes and telling stories that held your attention to the end. He loved talking to people, especially strangers. He was a friend to everyone. Friends and family sent us messages of condolence and what stood out most was how people would miss his laugh. It came from the heart and made you want to laugh with him. He was loved by so many, and he will be missed by all.
A memorial will be held in New York in May. Time and date will be announced at a later date.