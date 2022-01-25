Mary E. Walker, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Elderwood Nursing Home following an extended illness.
She was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Hennessy.
Mary loved her family, and they were always her priority. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, baking treats for them and sending them care packages. She loved visiting and babysitting her grand dogs. She enjoyed reading and was a frequent visitor at the local library. Mary was a long-time parishioner of St. James Parish and was a member of their Altar Society.
She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Robert Walker, brother John, and sister Jean.
Mary is survived by her children Michael (Erin) Walker of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Anne Walker-Teeter (Dan Gable) of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren Michaela and Collin of Magnolia, TX, and Sean, Jack, Cole, Lily, Liam, Lucy, and Evan of Ballston Spa, N.Y., sister Patricia (Conrad) Miller, sister-in-law Marcia Hennessy, brother-in-law Donald J. Walker, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call Thursday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, N.Y., with Father Jeffrey Galens officiating.
Burial will follow the Mass in St. James Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to St. James Church, 503 Clark St. Waverly, N.Y., 14892.