Paul D. Cornish, 51, of Barton, NY passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a long battle with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).
He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin J. Sr and Rebecca J. Lattimer Cornish; and his brother-in-law, Will Tiffany.
Paul is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tammy R. Cornish of Barton, N.Y.; his children, Kayla (Seth) Mosher of Barton, N.Y., Matthew P. Cornish (Desirae) of Rome, Pa. and Kassity Cornish of Barton, N.Y.; siblings, Tammy Lynn (Steve) Harrower of Barton, N.Y., Sandy Walston of Crossville, Tenn., Tim (Cindy) of Delano, Tenn., Allan (Robin) of Etowah, Tenn., Marvin Cornish Jr. of Prattsburg, N.Y., Susan Tiffany of Edgewater, Fla. and Charles Cornish of Millport, N.Y.; grandchildren, Calvin Cornish, Madelyn Cornish, Avah Mosher and Lindan Cornish; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his furry best friend, Max.
Paul was born in Roanoke, Va. and graduated from Waverly Area High School, Class of 1989. He worked for Walmart in multiple locations throughout the past 27 years including Dickson City, Pa.; Pittston, Pa. and Sayre, Pa.
He loved motorcycles, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, spending time and creating memories with his family and he was a diehard New York Giants fan. He loved animals and adopted several to prevent them from going to an animal shelter. Recently retired, he enjoyed spending most of his time with his grandchildren being the Best “Pop Pop” he could.
A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For those unable to attend the services, we will live stream the service at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Paul’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com