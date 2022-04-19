Anna Lee (Greene) Jordan of Sayre, PA passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022. She was the wife of the late Leonard R. Jordan and was the daughter of the late Ralph H. and Ollie Greene, of Canton, PA.
She is survived by their children: Mike (Debra) of Georgia, Jackie (Joe Nolan) of Rochester, NY, and Jeff and his partner Devan of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.; grandchildren Brandi (Lee Spaulding), Angella, Jaret, and Ty; great-grandchildren Tatiana, Jocelyn, Ryland and Autumn; and her sisters Carolyn Bixby of East Smithfield, PA and Martha Jane McDonald of Sayre, PA.
Leonard and Anna Lee met while both were working at the Bradford County Manor. They married for 48 years until his passing in 2008. Anna was known and loved by many for her unique personality. She was a natural comedienne. No one ever knew what she might say. She wasn’t afraid to speak her truth as she saw life.
She spent her life devoted to her family. She raised gardens with Leonard, canned food, did the accounting for Leonard’s machine shop and did whatever she could to use her talents to make others happier. An example for each of her kids to make their childhoods richer are being a scout leader for Mike, sewed Barbie clothes for Jackie, and read story books to Jeff. She doted on her two granddaughters and spoiled them beyond belief. She and Leonard enjoyed traveling to see their grandsons and watching them grow.
Her final couple of years were spent at the Sayre Personal Care Center, where she entertained the staff with stories of her life that made them laugh. The family is forever grateful for those who took such good care of her as she struggled with her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Her favorite saying in a sad situation was “Well, there’s no use in squalling over it, nothing you can do about it”. With that – she would not want anyone crying over her passing, as she went to heaven for sure. She was a truly selfless person. Her faith in God guided her through her life and gave her strength in times of need. In her honor, do what Anna would do, and give something you have to someone who can use it more.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.