Linda Hobbie, 79, of Athens Township passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Linda was born in Sayre, Pa. on April 15, 1943, to John F. Clark and C. Elizabeth (Gowin) Clark. Linda graduated from Towanda High School with the Class of 1961. She then attended Beauty School in Williamsport, Pa. Linda was a Class A truck driver and a school bus driver. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Linda was a charter member of the Athens Township Fire Auxiliary.
Linda loved Bluegrass and could be found following Remington Ryde. Before the passing of her husband, they could be found at several Bluegrass festivals. Linda also loved NASCAR and visited Martinsville Speedway every year for several years. Through her love of Bluegrass and NASCAR, she developed lifelong friendships with many people.
Linda is survived by her children, Ralph III, Jack (Ashley), and Stephanie; grandchildren, Christopher, Casey, Sophia, Nicholas; great grandchildren, Sterling, Remington, and another one any day, a brother, John (Linda), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda is also survived by many friends who were like family, especially Pam (and family) and Guy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Ralph II and sister, Patricia.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, the 10th year anniversary of her husbands passing, at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA with Barbara Rossi officiating.
The family is being assisted by Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave, Towanda, PA.