Ms. Carolyn B. Hurd, 72, from Waverly NY, passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital on Feb. 20, 2023.
Carolyn was born on Dec. 13, 1950. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Beatrice Roberts, her brother Charles (Chuck) Roberts and her beloved daughter, Christina (Chrissy) Hurd.
Carolyn devoted the majority of her life taking care of her child with special needs. Carolyn worked at several school districts and daycares as a support aid. She loved everything Disney and made several trips with her children and grandchildren. Carolyn loved to shop, get her nails done and her hair done. Carolyn enjoyed spending time in the sun, swimming with her children/grandchildren and later in life porch sitting with her friends at Springview.
Carolyn is survived by;her spouse, Joseph Castrogiovanni; her sisters, Kathy Bennett, Nancy (Ron) Moore, Sharon Roberts and her brother Michael Roberts. Carolyn is also survived by her former spouse; Stephen(Lori) Hurd; her daughter, Lauralee A. Firestine;her son, Stephen (Denise) Hurd; her many grandchildren, Courtney (Paul Meyers) Bostwick, Eric Bostwick, Nicholas Bostwick, Danielle Firestine, Gabrielle Firestine, Alexandria Firestine, Reed Hurd, & Corey Hurd. She also adored her great-grandchildren; Wesley, Ronan, Brynlee, Elliana, Alaina, Carson & Sloane. Carolyn had several special relationships with each of her nieces and nephews, but shared a particular bond with her niece, Tricia (Mike) Cazassa.
Calling hours are to be held by Blauvelt Funeral Home on Feb. 24, 2023 from 2pm-4pmwith Pastor Elliot Timm from Emory Chapel Church.
Thank you to Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service and Blauvelt Funeral Home for assisting the family in this time of need.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Saye, Pa.