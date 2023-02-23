Arlene Sinsabaugh, age 93, of Sayre, Pa., passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Arlene was born on June 24, 1929, in Johnson City, NY to Alfred and Gertrude (Bates) Allen. She graduated from Athens High School in 1948 and Elmira Business Institute in 1979. She spent her entire life in the Sayre/Athens area, raising five children and two stepchildren; also lending a loving hand to help raise many of her grandchildren.
Arlene was a kind and caring person who had a heart as big as Texas. Her family was most important to her. Gatherings that brought family together were always in play. Aside from the birthdays and holidays, the annual backyard fish fry was a highlight each summer. She and her husband Jack loved to fish.
It was those simple things in life that appealed to her most. Whether it be Sunday afternoon rides through the country or an arrowhead hunting expedition on her brother Reds’ freshly plowed cornfield. As a lover of plants, her flower gardens were something to behold. Quick to give her “garden tours” to all who stopped by to visit, her knowledge and expertise was plain to see. Her green thumb was something she passed lovingly on to her children. In her active years, she was a long-time member and deacon of the Sayre Presbyterian Church.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Sam) Hardy, Sandra Simpson, Elaine (Matt) Ameigh, Shelley Barry, Ruth (Vince) Kelley, and Susan Rifenburg. Thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Simpson, sisters-in-law, Joan Allen, Phyllis Sinsabaugh, and Beverly Sinsabaugh; and many nieces, nephews whom she loved dearly.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Gertrude Allen; her husband, Jack Sinsabaugh, her son, Alan Simpson. Eight of her siblings, Emory (Red) Allen, Myrtle Worblewski, Margaret Nichols, Marion Carberry, Edith Polzella, Eleanor Depew, Georgia Falsey, and Bill Allen and son-in-law, Mike Barry.
The family will welcome friends for Visitation from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11am with the Rev. David Wallis officiating.
Interment will follow in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory to the activities department at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre, PA 18840, Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Sayre Health Care Center for the loving care provided to Arlene for the last several years, as well as to Guthrie Hospice for care provided in Arlene’s final days.
Those wishing may leave on-line condolences or send flowers by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com