Timothy Wayne Cole Jr. (Tim), 37, of Lockwood NY passed away in his home on Monday, March 6, 2023.
He was Born on March 25, 1986 in Sayre, Pa. to Tammy Manuel-Tunicliff and Timothy Cole Sr.
Tim is survived by his parents, Tammy Tunicliff, Ivan Tunicliff, Colette Ellers, and Timothy Cole Sr. as well as his many siblings including, Ashley Tunicliff, Brad Tunicliff, Ivan Tunicliff, Aaron Tunicliff, Crystal Cole, Sharon Cole, and Stacey Cole along with his children Andrew Cole, Antonio Cole, and Mckenna Cole. Nieces and Nephews, Aunts and Uncles, and his grandchild Jayce Orion-Lee Cole (“The Boy”). Along with many others he considered family.
He enjoyed spending most of his time at home, with friends, family, time outside when the weather was nice out, always had a new project he was working on, listening to music, collecting antique coins, as well as various other things. He was a beloved father, son, uncle, brother, and grandfather. Tim was loved by many and will be missed by many.
A gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Tim’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com