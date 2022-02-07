Janice M. Sheppard, 86, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Oak Hill Nursing Facility in Ithaca N.Y. after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.

Recommended for you