Elmer Mansfield Cole, 87, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Elmer was born April 6, 1934, in Athens, PA and lived in the Valley until he moved to Chattanooga in 2007. He worked as a machinist most of his life, retiring from Fisher Tool in Athens, PA. After retiring, Elmer volunteered in Sayre where he delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, transported patients to their medical appointments, and served as a crossing guard. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion, Waverly, NY and the Elks Lodge in Sayre.
He was loved and known by many as Manny, Dad, Elmo, Elmer Fudd, Grandpa Elmo, Gramps, Pops, and the Greatest Uncle anyone could have.
Elmer was Baptized on Dec. 15, 2002, at the Sayre Christian Church, in Sayre.
Elmer quit school in the 10th Grade to work on the family dairy farm; he later received his GED. He entered the USAF in June 1951 serving stateside during the Korean Was and was honorably discharged December 1953.
As an avid sports fan, Elmer enjoyed cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Boston Red Sox. When he wasn’t cheering them on, he was coaching them from his recliner. He enjoyed growing tomatoes and sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds. In his younger days, he was an avid bowler and golfer. His greatest enjoyment was visits from his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Clide and Hazel Skinner Cole; Stepmother, Lura E. Cole; 2nd wife, Theresa Murphy Cole; siblings, Mary E. O’Connell, Charles Cole, Arthur Cole, Frances Johnson, Kenneth Cole, Carrie Tribe, Madeline Nothstein, and David Cole.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Sarah (Toni) Cole; his Children, Penny (Darrell) Mansholt, Brett (Nancy) Cole, and Kristy (Alan) Prenatt; Grandchildren, Paige (Shar) Krasniqi, Grayson (Kacy Swafford) Estelle, Elizabeth (Matt Vaughn) Cole, Maggie (Adam) Gamble, Mary Kathryn Cole, and Zach (Haylee) Cole; Great Grandchildren, Bekim Krasniqi, Everette Krasniqi, with 2 great-grandbabies on the way; Siblings, Keith Cole, Aubrey Cole, and Ida Arnold; Several nieces and nephews that held a special place in his heart; his extended families of Marsha (John) Saunders, Ron (Jenny) Allen, and Bradley (Darla) Allen; and the mother of his children, Pat Cole.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 30 at 11 a.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave, Sayre, PA with the Rev James Donahoo and Rev. Paula Kraus officiating. Burial of ashes will be after at The Nichols Cemetery in the family plot.
Elmer donated to many charities with St. Jude being one he regularly supported. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude, PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Thank you to Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-North Chapel, Hixson, TN and The Sayre Christian Church for their assistance.