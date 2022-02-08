Elrena L. (Hart) Wolfe, 91, of Milan, PA, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Coudersport, PA, the daughter of the late Arthur and Bernice (Drake) Hart.
Elrena alongside her husband, Edmund, Owned and Operated Wolfe Poultry Farms, Inc. She was a graduate of Arnot School of Nursing. She loved her family and spending time with them. Elrena spent time traveling with her husband to Alaska, Florida, and Canada. She also enjoyed RVing. Elrena was active with the Garden Club, East Smithfield United Methodist Church and was an avid bird watcher.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband; Edmund E. Wolfe, son; Edmund “Larry” Wolfe, brothers; Norman Hart and Cliff Hart, and sister; Helen Giddings.
Elrena is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Nancy and William Schomp of Sayre, PA, son and daughter-in-law; David and Lori Wolfe of Milan, PA, daughter-in-law; Cathy Wolfe of Milan, PA, grandchildren; Megan Otten and Jason Takac, Kellie and Adam Woodruff, CPL Parker Schomp, Alyssa Wolfe, Jerrit Wolfe and Arielle Haney, Dr. Zachary and Dr. Viktoriya Wolfe, Maddie and Brian Ferguson, Ashley and Kaleb Kittrell, Nathaniel Wolfe, and Jennifer Wilson, great grandchildren; Aumari, Julian, Isla, Avery, Miles, and Piper, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Milan, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Elrena’s name to: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.