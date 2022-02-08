Linda M. Van Norman, 72, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly, NY.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lacy “Charles” Burdick and Elmirna Moon; siblings, Claude “Frederick” Spicer, Donald Spicer, Seneca “Gene” Spicer, Max Spicer, Caroline Spicer, Helen Spicer, Charyle Rice and Twila Myers; and her infant daughter.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Fred Van Norman of Waverly; her sons, Charles Rice of Waverly and Cameron (Amy) Van Norman of Waverly; sister, Mista (Ben) Lopez of Columbia Crossroads, PA; her grandchildren, Zackary and Jasmine Rice; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda was born in Endicott and attended Owego and Waverly Schools. She worked at the various dress factories in the Valley and was a self-employed babysitter for many years. Linda loved bowling and worked for over 20 years at the Valley Bowling Center in Waverly where she also was the youth bowling coach. She enjoyed fishing, reading, dancing, doing crossword puzzles, keeping up with the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Linda always had a hug for anyone she met.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Burial will be in Smithboro Cemetery in the spring followed by a celebration of life at a location to be determined. Memorial donations may be made in Linda's name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.