Brian Scott Johnson, Sr., 58, of Sayre, Pa., passed away at home with his loved ones by his side on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, following an extended illness.
He was born on June 9, 1963, in Towanda, Pa. the son of Jack and Ruthann (Vanderpool) Johnson.
Brian enjoyed woodworking and crafts. He loved drawing and was a good artist.
He is predeceased by his grandson Trenton, father Jack Johnson, sister Sandy, and father-in-law James Chilson.
Brian is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years Linda Johnson, son and daughter-in-law Brian Jr. and Ashley Johnson, sons Dwight Johnson and Ezequiel Johnson, grandchildren Dominic, Logan, Sahara, and James.
He is also survived by his mother Ruthann Evans, four sisters, three brothers, mother-in-law Yvonne (Gilbert) Valdez, sister-in-law Yvonne Johnson and her fiancé Mike Watkins, step-brother-in-law Paul Valdez, several aunts and uncles, special nieces and nephews Audrey (Mark) Wright, Cody Johnson, great nieces Savannah Perry and Ava Wright and great nephews Mason Johnson and Bentley Wright and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Nacci officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.