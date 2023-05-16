Lucinda A. Friedrichsen, affectionately known as Cindy, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, in Sayre, Pa. at the age of 79.
Born on April 18, 1944, a daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Benninger) Crane. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity.
Cindy was a graduate of Athens High School and Elmira Business School. She worked briefly as a secretary at Robert Packer Hospital before leaving to raise her family and work full time on the farm. Her greatest joy was working with her dear friend Jan Park at her greenhouse, where she could “play in the dirt” and nurture her love for plants and flowers.
It was during the 1960s that Cindy met Paul Friedrichsen, a young man who would become her lifelong partner. They bonded over their shared love for roller-skating at the Sayre Roller Rink, where they skated together several times a week. Cindy and Paul were married on July 3, 1965, at the Athens Presbyterian Church, and together they shared 53 years of love and devotion until Paul’s passing on Nov. 7, 2018.
Cindy and Paul were a true team, working side by side on their family farm. Although farming was very hard she loved the farm life and her cows. Cindy was always first to the barn and made sure things got done.
Cindy’s interests extended beyond her work and family life. She was renowned for making the best chocolate chip cookies, which she often shared during gatherings and fellowship with family and friends. She could often be found with a word search, a hobby that kept her mind sharp and engaged.
Cindy will be remembered for her loving, friendly, and thoughtful nature. As the famous quote by Maya Angelou goes, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Cindy’s warmth and kindness will be forever etched in the hearts of those who knew her.
Cindy’s legacy of love and compassion will live on through the lives of those she touched.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Michael and Tracey Friedrichsen; Brian and Tisha Friedrichsen, Karen and Erdem Kilic; her special grandchildren: Christianna, Nicholas, Lucas, Tyrus, Madison and Max Friedrichsen; Selin Kilic, Madison and Taylor Roberts. Her sister and brother-in-law: Margaret and John Crowley; brother and sister-in-law: John and Chris Crane. Her sister-in-law Marien Klett. Several nieces, nephews and their families; along with her dear childhood friends and classmates who treasured the friendship and always looked forward to lunch and fellowship. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, who will continue to cherish the memories they shared with her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Tuesday, May 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held following calling hours at 2 p.m. Cindy will be reunited with her beloved Paul in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift to the Nichols United Methodist Church in loving memory of Lucinda A. Friedrichsen.
She will forever remembered as a beacon of light and love in the lives of those who knew her.