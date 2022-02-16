Mary J. Smith, 84, of Athens, PA, was called home by her Lord surrounded by her beloved family on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens.
She was born on March 27, 1937, in Towanda, PA, the daughter of the late Freeman and Abbie (Vanderpool) Yates.
Mary was a devout Christian who lived her faith every day. She loved the Lord and until her health prevented her from continuing, she attended church faithfully. Her family was her priority, she loved them dearly, and prayed for them every day. Mary loved chit-chatting with anyone and she never met a stranger.
She was a school bus driver for the Athens Area School District for many years and loved the kids on her bus. Mary also enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, and was an avid Yahtzee player. She loved camping and sitting around the campfire.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Lloyd P. Smith, Jr., her infant son who died at birth, son-in-law J. Blake Saxon, sisters Carrie Johnson and Edna Grover, and ex-husband and friend Leonard Fessenden, Sr.
Mary is survived by her daughter Barbara Saxon of Rome, PA, son Leonard Fessenden, Jr. of Nichols, NY, daughter Linda Arnold of Athens, PA, son and daughter-in-law Freeman and Deanna Fessenden of Sayre, PA, daughter and son-in-law Clara and Ross Hugo of New Albany, PA, son and daughter-in-law Gary and Roxane Fessenden of Millerton, PA, and son Randy Smith of Ridgebury, PA, grandchildren Sabrina Smith, Shon Saxon, Todd Saxon, Jason Arnold, TJ Silverstrim, Jamie Garland, Serena Fessenden, Kayliegh Fessenden, Michelle Bailey, Melissa Ferro, Gary Fessenden II, and Tasha Fessenden Hart, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.