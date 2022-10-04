In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill. I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won’t let the tears mar the smiles that you’ve given me when you were alive. I know you are listening from above.
Nancy J. Sackett Archer, 79, well-known Towanda resident passed away Thursday evening Sept. 29, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Nancy was born in Sayre on Jan. 2, 1943, the daughter of Roy and Mary (Catlin) Sackett. She was a graduate of Athens High School with the class of 1960 and continued her education at Rochester Business Institute graduating in 1961. On Sept. 20, 1969, Nancy married Robert L. “Nub” “Bob” Archer at the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre.
Nancy was employed by Penelec in Towanda from 1963 to 1970 when she resigned to begin her family.
She later served as director and assistant teacher with the PlayDay Nursery School in Towanda from 1980 to 1991. Nancy was a past president of the Towanda Junior Civic League and served on the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board for 8 years where she started the Toddler Seat Program. She served as Bradford County Chairman for the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days for 2 years and as a member of the Towanda Borough Third Ward Election Board for 12 years. In early years, Nancy served as Den Mother for Cub Scouts and as a Sunday school teacher. Nancy will be remembered for her kind and gracious personality, her love for children and for baking her special chocolate chip cookies.
Nancy is survived by her children, Robert J. Archer of Towanda, Mary Elizabeth (Chip) Harris of Potterville, PA, grandsons, Joshua and Jonathon of Bethlehem, PA, Jared of Bloomsburg, PA and Jayden of Potterville, PA, sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine and Floyd Burns of Sayre, PA, Joan and David Redman of Conway, SC, Janet and Albert Campbell of Sayre, PA, brother, Stephen Sackett (Sandy Clark) of Barton, NY, brothers-in-law, Thomas Archer of Towanda, PA, Charles Archer of Lexington Park, MD, sisters-in-law, Margaret Wood of Columbus, MO, Jane Kintner of Meshoppen, PA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
In addition to her parents Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Bob on Oct. 15, 2021, her brothers, Keith, Karl, and Ken Sackett and by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Charles Jones.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be private in Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to Child Hunger Outreach Partners, 2 Elizabeth Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Nancy J. Sackett Archer.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.