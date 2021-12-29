Herschel “Keith” Houmes II, age 75, Fall River, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on December 22, 2021. His death was attributed to natural causes.
Keith was born on October 21, 1946 in Danville, Illinois, the son of Herschel and Mary Schuler Houmes. He was married to the former Mary Frances Beall on July 3, 1971 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Keith is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary, a son Tyler John Houmes and wife Karen of Athens, Pennsylvania; a daughter Sarah J. Soares and husband Jason of Fall River, Massachusetts; a granddaughter Virginia Grace (10) and two grandsons Samuel Edward (8) and Theodore Herschel (4).
Also surviving are: one brother George R. Houmes and wife Theresa of East Lynn, Illinois and one sister Loretta Houmes Alt and husband Lawrence Alt of East Lynn, Illinois, one niece Meredith Alt Bierbaum, two nephews Nathan Alt and Lucas Alt and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Keith graduated from East Lynn High School in 1964 and was an outstanding scholar and athlete. He graduated from Bradley University with a Degree in Structural Engineering and, later, a Master’s Degree in Finance from Loyola College in Chicago, Illinois.
After college, Keith was employed by International Harvester Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, until 1981. He moved his family to Waverly, New York to work for Leprino Foods Company where he was an Environmental Manager from 1981 until his retirement in May 2012. Keith was an avid reader and enjoyed golfing, fishing, staying active, and took great pride in maintaining his home.
After his retirement, Keith and Mary moved to Massachusetts to live closer to their grandchildren. His most enjoyable times were spent with them. He never missed a game, a practice or a school event; they were the light of his life. He will be sadly missed by family and his many friends for his kind and gentle heart, his dry sense of humor and wonderful wit.
A private funeral service is being held and a memorial service, to be held in Illinois, will be planned by the family for a later date.
Please consider a donation to the Waverly Free Library in Waverly, New York 14892.