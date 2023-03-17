Mildred “Millie” Moore, 81, of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter, Staci (Bill) Rausher in Athens following declining health.
“Millie” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Waverly, NY on October 15, 1941, the daughter of late Glenn and Marguerite (Forbes) Sweet.
Millie loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, doing crafts, fishing, and playing cards.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Staci (Bill) Rausher of Athens, Traci (John) Phillips of Athens, and Gary (Ashley) Moore of California, six great grandchildren whom she adored, Thomas, Trevor, Stella, Kendrick, Ian, and Mia, daughter in law, Wanda along with sisters, Nancy, Marsha, and Carol.
In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her husband, Gary L Moore, children, Howard J Moore and his wife Kathy (Rose), Harold “Pete” Moore and Rowena Moore, sister, Glenda, brother, Sam as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.