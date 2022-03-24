On Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, a lady loved by many, Betty J. Russick, 86, of East Smithfield, Pa. was reunited with her husband, Paul C. Russick. Betty was born to the late Merritt Gerould and Sadie Belle Breece Gerould on March 14, 1936, in East Smithfield, Pa., and was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 11 siblings.
Following her mother’s passing, Betty assumed her mother’s position as telephone operator for the East Smithfield area. Betty was formerly employed by the Bradford County Manor and by Wolfe’s Poultry Farm. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing cards and games with her family.
Her memories will be shared by her family; daughters, Barbara Shrimp, Beverly and husband Ronald Stroud, grandchildren and their families, Brian Russick, Jodie Bacorn and children, Basil and Willow, Nicole Shrimp and children, Eric and Chance, Anita Lorentz and children, Barry and Joscelyn, Ronald Stroud Jr., and 2 step grandchildren and their children, Jenifer Schoonover, and daughter, Tahlor,
Stacy Schoonover and children, Gabrielle and Lilly, several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.