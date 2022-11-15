Andrew Ronald Bortle, age 38, of Sayre, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022.
He was born March 17, 1984, in Sayre, Pa. the son of Ronald and Nguyet Bortle.
Andy was an avid Penn State football and wrestling fan. He graduated from Sayre Highschool in 2002 where he participated in football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling, and was proud of being the quarterback and pitcher. Following high school, Andy attended and graduated from Mansfield University and started a career with Lockheed Martin as a Systems Admin. He was a big Hulk Hogan fan and had the privilege of meeting him in person.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Be Nguyen; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Alice Bortle; and uncles Robert Bortle and Ngoc Phan.
Andy is survived by his parents, Ronald and Nguyet Bortle; sisters Jennifer Bortle-Blackwell, Linh-Da (husband, Andrew) Marshall and Bridgette (husband, Chris) Rosengrant; nieces Hayley Blackwell and Karis Blackwell; nephew Gus Marshall; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His family could not address all of the love that is being shown by this little town for him. We always knew he was the greatest human being, but now we see that the whole world knew it too. The one thing that rings true is that he was loved.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andy’s name to one of the following local animal shelters: Animal Care Sanctuary, Stray Haven Humane Society or Bradford County Humane Society.