Thomas L. Myers Sr., 72, of Lockwood, N.Y., joined the love of his life in death unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home.
He was born to the late Erwin and Eva (Grant) Myers on July 12, 1949.
He worked at multiple businesses throughout his life, being a jack-of-all-trades.
On June 3, 1989, he married the love of his life, Twila, and was able to celebrate 31 happy and glorious years with her until her passing in October of last year.
As well as his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his grandson, Jared Myers.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amy) Myers Jr. of Rome, Pa., and Keith Myers of North Carolina; his daughters, Barbara (Eric) Kinney of Hodgdon, Maine, Elaine (Arturo) Angulo of Waverly, N.Y., and Melynda (Walter) Freeman of Elmira, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Jenna Myers, Adam Myers, Thomas Pennison, Sean Myers, Douglas Myers, Ashley Stroup, Keith Myers Jr., Justin Kinney, Candice Kinney, Kaitlynn (Jordan) McCarty, Emily Blair, Abigail Blair, Jacob (Emma) Blair, Jeremiah (Krystal) Angulo, Miranda Angulo, Jonathan Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Douglas Freeman and Samantha Freeman; 29 great-grandchildren, though he was closest to Elaina McCarty and Leon McCarty; and his four fur babies Molly, Polly, Lily and Buddy.
He loved to spend time outside enjoying the land that he grew up on and that he was able to make into his own oasis away.
Above all else, he loved his family and friends that stood by him through everything life tossed his way. His corny jokes and laughable comebacks will be missed by all those who loved him.
At his request, the family will do a private service at a later time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Thomas’ family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an animal rescue of your choice in Thomas’ name.