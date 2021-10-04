Albert Lee Berrettini Jr., 72, of Sayre, Pa., passed away suddenly after a short illness on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pa.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.

