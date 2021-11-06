Michael W. Oakley, 62, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 unexpectedly at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on June 5, 1959 in Towanda, Pa.
Mike was the owner of Aaffordable Plumbing, Heating and Electrical for several years.
He was an avid golfer, loved riding his motorcycle, watching the Los Angeles Rams, traveling to Arizona and, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he loved more than anything.
Mike is predeceased by his father, Richard Oakley, grandmother, Dorothy Phillips, brother, Alan Oakley, stepfather, Raymond Rogers, sister-in-law, Susie Rogers, and brother-in-law, Richard Harris.
Mike is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Pat Brown of Sayre, Pa., daughter, Tricia (Kenny) Brown, Jason (Ann) Brown, mother, Esther Rogers, sister, Betty Ishikawa, brothers, Craig (Shelly) Rogers, George (Jeannie) Rogers, Barry Rogers and Danny Oakley, granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Austin, Jasmine Fairlie, Jade Fairlie, Kalesha (Nick) Rivera, Kendra Shedden, Payton Kepner and Kaleigh Kepner, grandsons, Dylan Austin, Hunter Brown, Teghan Brown, Reilly Brown and Logan Kepner, great-granddaughter, Sophia Rivera, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Alliger and Debbie (Bob) Manning, brother-in-law, Bob Heib, and a special friend, Jim Stedge.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on Nov. 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Sayre VFW.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Michael’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.