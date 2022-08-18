Matthew W. Fortune, of Redlands, California, passed away on July 28 after waging a courageous two-year fight with cancer.
Matthew was born in Glendale, California, on Nov. 24, 1980, where he attended elementary and high school. In his high school years, he was president of the band, choir and handbells. He also participated in several stage productions.
He was also active in the Burbank Methodist Church, where he was in the bell choir. After high school, he attended California State University Northridge (CSUN) where he majored in music performance with emphasis on the French horn.
After graduation, he studied accounting and was employed by several accounting firms. With his accounting background, he moved to the hedge fund industry where he was a compliance manager.
While on a vacation at Lake Arrowhead in California, he met his fellow Boy Scout, Nathan Strout and as luck would have it or maybe fate, his sister Katie. It didn’t take long before they both knew that they were ideally suited for each other.
They were married at Glendale First United Methodist Church on March 1, 2008, by her father Reverend Alan Strout.
He is survived by his loving wife Katie and their two children, Harper (8) and Tucker (5), of Redlands, his parents David A. and Janet M (Hurd) Fortune of Athens, his sister, Penny Millard and Ben Hokoana of Athens, his brothers, Randy Fortune of Athens and Rick (Missy) Millard, of Orange City, Florida, his aunts, Marguerite Sweeden of Glendale, Calif., and Pat Nevins of Danvers, Mass., his cousins Karen (Chris) Lancaster of Penetanguishene, Ontario, Chris (Pam) Sweeden of Omaha, Neb., Karen McInnis of Danvers, Mass., Carol (Wayne) Croteau of Wyncote, Pa., Maryanne (Rory) McNamara, and Andrea and Ellen Berry of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Special thanks to his in-laws Reverend Alan and Patti Strout and brother-in-law Nathan (Monica) Strout for their undaunted support in the past two years.