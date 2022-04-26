Larry A. Olmstead, 73, of Athens, Pa. passed away at home on Monday, April 25, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on February 28, 1949, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Edward “OOP” and Hazel (Franklin) Olmstead.
Larry was employed as a Supervisor at Rynone Manufacturing on the loading dock prior to his retirement. Following his retirement, Larry became an Athens Area School District Crossing Guard which he loved greeting all the kids, until his health prevented him from continuing. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandson whom he raised as his own son. He loved golfing and enjoyed hunting and going to the Casino.
Larry enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially college football. He was an avid Giants and New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Dawn and Joseph Wagner, brothers-in-law Gary Sitzer and George Greeno and special aunt Viola Snider.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years Sylvia Greeno Olmstead, son David Wright, grandson David Wright, Jr., granddaughter Carly Taylor, sisters and brothers-in-law Virginia and Jeff Showers, Evelyn and Charlie Sandt, Gail and Patrick Murphy, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gloria and Francis Lincoln, brother-in-law Everett Greeno, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Randy and Nicky Greeno, brother-in-law Kevin Greeno, sister-in-law Sandy Greeno, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.