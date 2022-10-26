Francis “Jake” Rogers, 93, of Sayre, Pa., passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, following an extended illness.
He was born on July 2, 1929, in New Albany, Pa., the son of the late Frank and Stella (Mayo) Rogers.
Jake was a Veteran of the US Army. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids who were the love of his life. He enjoyed spending time outside, puttering on his small farm. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is predeceased by his son Walter Eugene Rogers in 2010, his wife Roberta (Soper) Rogers, and his siblings Annabell Fitzwater, Carmita Shrimp, Donna Ford, William Rogers, and Carl Rogers.
Francis is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Roxann and Stanley Hall, the mother of his grandchildren Samantha (Matt) Work and McKenzie Hall, JoAnn Rogers the mother of his grandchildren Ryan (Sara) Rogers and Stephanie Rogers (Tim) Robinson, great-grandchildren Addison and Alexis Rogers and Dominic Stanley Work, sister Helen Croft, several nieces, nephews, and cousin, his significant other Barb Graham and her children Lisa Floyd, Laura (Joel) Alexander, Lois (Kirby) Allen, and Marcy Reeves.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Bradford County Memorial Park.
