Lillian Louise (Merrill) Warren, 100, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after a brief decline in health.
She was born Aug. 20, 1921 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of Elmer L. and Louise G. (Harris) Merrill.
Lillian was a longtime resident of Waverly and had recently moved to Harper, Texas, to be with her daughter. Before moving, she was active in the Valley’s community and church activities. She was a lifetime member of the Valley Garden Club, Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society and Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club.
She was a Master Gardener and loved her 5 acres of rock gardens and flower beds on Talmadge Hill, best known for the over 200 hundred varieties of daffodils in the spring.
Lillian was preceded in death by husband Harry, daughters Jeanne and Joyce, brothers Lee, Howard, Robert and Don, and sister Dorothy.
She is survived by daughters Lucy (Gene) Bailey of Harper, Texas, Estia (Gloria) Warren of Rockingham, N.C., and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
There will be no services, as she requested. She will be interred in the Chemung Cemetery at a later date.
