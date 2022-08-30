Dwight A. Hunter, 71, died peacefully on Aug. 29, 2022, while at Elderwood, Waverly, N.Y. after a short, although valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and faith in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Dwight was born in Waverly, New York on Feb. 15, 1951, the son of the late Austin and Doris Hunter. He was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1969. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Elmira College. He was employed by IBM/Lockheed Martin for 41 years as Senior Subcontracts Administrator. Dwight then worked part-time for State Line Auto for 8 years. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball in Waverly, New York and volunteered assisting the Athens Area High School Swim Team. He was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed watching Penn State Football, Syracuse Basketball and any baseball game. Over the years Dwight enjoyed traveling to see his children and granddaughters, landscaping and walking his golden retrievers. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Sayre, Pennsylvania as well as a lifetime member of the Sayre Elks.
Surviving is his wife, Karen Comstock Hunter at home whom he married on June 2, 1973 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens, Pennsylvania; daughter Kristy Hunter (fiancé Greg Mathias) of Williamsburg, Virginia; son Scott Hunter (Tekla) of Bethune, Saskatchewan, Canada; granddaughters Penny and Prairie Hunter whom he adored; sister Charlotte Carroll of Canandaigua, N.Y., father-in-law Bernard Comstock, sisters-in-law Linda (Mike) Merritt, Glenda (Harland) Brown, brothers-in-law Edward (Gwynne) Comstock, Charles (Kristin) Comstock, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; very special family friend Sister Anne Quigley; and his faithful golden retriever, Kassie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale, and mother-in-law, Donna Comstock.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Church, Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania. Family will provide flowers.
Those wishing to donate in Dwight’s memory please consider the following: Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St, Sayre, Pennsylvania 18840 or an animal shelter of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dwight’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.