You left us beautiful memories, you love is still our guide, tho’ we cannot see you, you’re always by our side....

Mark A. Brown, 48, of Windham, Pa. passed away following his fight with Covid on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and under the guidance of Sutfin Funeral Chapel.

