Donald Dean Allis, 80, well known area businessman of 1525 C.C. Allis Road, Wyalusing, Pa., Orwell Township, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, following a tragic pedestrian motor vehicle accident.
Donald was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. on October 24, 1941, the son of Claire “C.C.” and Retha (Fox) Allis. He attended the Orwell Hill School in grades 1-6th, the LeRaysville School grades 7th and 8th and Northeast Bradford High School grades 7th-12th and was a member of the first class to graduate from Northeast Bradford High School. Donald later served our country for two years with the U.S. Navy Seabees and completed duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968. On Sept. 28, 1968, Donald married the former Neva Benjamin at the Rome Presbyterian Church. Donald worked at the family building supply business, C.C. Allis & Sons for most of his life beginning as a youngster after school and during the summer months, returning to work full-time in the business following his completion of Naval service. With his dedication to family and community, and strong work ethic, Donald worked full-time at the age of 80 years at C.C. Allis & Sons where he provided personal service meeting the needs of customers and others and served as President of the company. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and attending car shows with his beautiful 57 Chevy. Donald was a member of Roman Lodge No. 418 F.& A.M., Haigh’s Pond VFW Post 6824, Rome, past president of the Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce, and was a founding member of the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association where he also served as a volunteer for many years. Most of all, Donald loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren who were all very dear to him. Donald’s family includes his children, Tim (Robin) Allis, Chris (JoAnne) Allis, Shannon (William) Fitzgerald, Alexis Keene and husband Patrick Storck, Tracey Riley and husband Don Riley, grandchildren, Rachael Allis, Emilee Allis, Grant Allis, Tristen Fitzgerald, Collin Allis, Nathan Fitzgerald, Kyle Rumsey, Sloan Storck and Ian Storck, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Donald will be deeply missed by all. Donald was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Neva Benjamin Allis on March 26, 2021, father, Claire, in 1990, mother, Retha, in 1992, sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Dixon in 1994, Freeman Dixon in 2009, Gladys Abell in 2020, Walter Abell in 1988, and brother and sister-n-law, Raymond and Betty Allis both in 2015.
The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse officiating. Roman LeRay Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M. will hold a Masonic Funeral Service Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be accorded by Haigh’s Pond VFW Post No. 6824 and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Interment will be private in the South Hill Cemetery, Orwell Township, Pa. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Donald D. Allis. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.