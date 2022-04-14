George E. Greeno, 73, of Waverly, NY, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Elderwood SNU, Waverly, NY.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1948, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late George L. and Laura S. (Arnold) Greeno.
George loved his family, spending time with them, especially at all the family gatherings. He had a gift for gab and loved visiting with anyone even if he had just met them. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and was an umpire for many baseball games. He also enjoyed dancing. George was an avid Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers fan.
He worked for many years with Kennedy Valve in Elmira, and also worked as a Security Guard and Crossing Guard for the schools. George was a lifetime member of the VFW Skiff-Bower Post #1536. George was a part of the fire companies and fire police for over 25 years serving with both Athens Borough Fire Department and Waverly-Barton Fire District.
He is predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Marilyn and Richard Kreichbaum.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Sandy Greeno, son Brian Greeno, daughters and sons-in-law Christine and Mike Dahill, and Lori and Chris Vanderpool, grandchildren Tiffany, Shanice, Nathan, and Austin, and great-grandchildren Talia, Kira, Carter, and Paityn. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Gloria and Francis Lincoln and Sylvia and Larry Olmstead, brother Everett Greeno, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Nicki Greeno, brother Kevin Greeno, sister-in-law Janet Lesko, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Terri and Frank Roney, brother-in-law Rich Kreichbaum, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA. Funeral services will follow at the church at 12 p.m. with Rev. Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.