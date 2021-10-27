Julian Anthony “Tony” Barton, 69, of Elmira, N.Y. passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y. following a brief illness.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1951, in Sayre, Pa, the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Cocking) Barton.
Tony was known for his helpfulness to all, and he was a loyal and compassionate friend. He was a skilled contractor. Tony was an avid fisherman, Philadelphia Eagles fan, and competitive game player.
He is predeceased by his son John Barton, and brothers James Barton, Jerry Barton, and Robert Barton.
Julian is survived by his son Michael (Deidra) Barton, granddaughters Chloe Barton and Kayla (Travis) Perrine, and great grandchildren Lincoln and Lucas Perrine.
He is also survived by his siblings John (Kay) Barton, Jeannette (George) Knott, Jane (Jim) Wells, Kay (Don) Foote, and Patti Barton, sisters-in-law Sue Barton and Dawn Barton, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A celebration of life service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. William Wells and Rev. Gerald Glover co-officiating.