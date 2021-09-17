Myrtle I. Timm, 77, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
She was born on June 20, 1944, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Stanley Todd and Ruth I. (Leonard) Roy.
Myrtle loved her family foremost and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time socializing with family and friends and always looked forward to family gatherings. She always found humor and good in everyone and could converse easily with anyone even those she had just met. Myrtle will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She enjoyed doing all types of crafts, and many were sold through the Jay Mart Mall and the Shops on 220. Myrtle was a social member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company and volunteered many hours helping with fundraisers. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 48 years Elliott Tracey Timm Jr., one grandson, two great-grandchildren, one brother, four sisters, and seven brothers-in-law, and special friend Sam Schultz.
Myrtle is survived by son and daughter-in-law Tracey and Cindy Timm of Athens, Pa., daughter and son-in-law Diana and Thomas MacBride of East Smithfield, Pa., daughter Amy Browne of Athens, Pa., daughters and sons-in-law Kim and Chris Wolfe of Ulster, Pa., Lori Lattimer and Willy Brown of Waverly, N.Y., and Carmon and Bob Birks of Athens, Pa., 19 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Liz Hill, sisters-in-law Maxine Roy, Bev Coy, and Barbara Bailey, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced on a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Myrtle’s memory to Emory Chapel, 234 Emory Chapel Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or the East Smithfield Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, PA 18817.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.