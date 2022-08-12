Donald R. Leonard, Sr. of Centerville, PA passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Anna Mae (Hurd) Leonard. The couple married Oct. 20, 1956 and had 65 happy years together.
Don was born on June 6, 1936 in Sayre, PA, son of the late King E. and Beatrice (Sherman) Leonard. He was a US Army veteran and retired from Hilliard Corporation in Elmira, NY where he was a maintenance supervisor. He was also a skilled welder, drove school van runs, and delivered newspapers. Don was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, enjoyed Country & Western music, and played bass in several local bands. He enjoyed spending time with family and a good meal. He also enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, as well as restoring antique tractors and clocks. Don collected coins and other antiques.
Don is survived by his loving wife Anna Mae, his children: Anna Marie Dixon of Rock Stream, NY, Donna Mae (Doug) Bennett of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Daniel Day (Linda) Leonard and Darold “Duke” (Krista) Leonard, both of Centerville, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, twin brother Ronald (Norma) Leonard of Gillett, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Donald R. Leonard, Jr. who passed away July 27, 1993, great grandson Davin, brothers Phil and Lee, and sisters Ruth and Shirley.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The funeral service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Wuethrich officiating. Burial will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery.