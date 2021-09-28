James “Tiger” T. White Jr., 50, of Waverly passed away with his wife as a result of a tragic fire on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 13 years, Marilu L. White; stepson, Brandon E.T. Lane.
Tiger is survived by his father, James (Susan) White Sr. of Texas; his mother, Lorraine (Jack) Babcock of Waverly; sister, Kristina (Steve) Sharpsteen of Waverly, bonus siblings, Robin (Greg) Babcock of Lockwood and John (Jeannie) Babcock of Athens; along with other bonus siblings; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tiger was born in Waverly and was currently working at Walmart in Sayre for the past 11 years. He enjoyed playing his video games and succeeded at anything he tried, such as playing music and line dancing. He enjoyed taking care of his pond and feeding his fish.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Tiger and Marilu will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with Pastor Josiah Hartman officiating. For those unable to attend the service, the service will be livestreamed at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Tiger’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. The family has requested memorial donations be made to Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892 to help offset funeral expenses.