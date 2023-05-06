Robert Devillow “Bill” Campbell, 93, of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 with his wife by his side.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1929, in Burlington, Pa., the son of the late Obidiah and Luette Campbell.
A man of many interests, Robert known as “candy man” enjoyed repairing machinery, hunting, playing cards and a warm cup of coffee around the table at any time. He had a great and sly sense of humor, with the ability to laugh at himself, as well as with others. In his younger years, he was a farmer and the owner of Campbell Builders.
Robert was not just another guy in the passage of time, but a very unique and special individual whose contributions were so extensive and meaningful that they will live on.
Above all else, Robert treasured his family and time spent together.
Robert is predeceased by his sons Thomas Campbell and Richard Campbell, and his sisters, Mildred Dewey and Ruth Mcdowny.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Diane S. Campbell, children; Robert (Pam) Campbell of Litchfield, Pa., Karen Zulkosky of Sayre, Pa., Debbie Hathaway of Texas, James (Jody) Campbell of Waverly, NY., and Toby (Linda) Campbell of Litchfield, Pa. Also, his Stepchildren; Andrew (Renee) Golovko of NJ, Veronica Cianetti of VA, Arlene (Joe) Hackett of NJ, Diane (Mike) Kresefsky of PA, Jeff Kresefsky of NJ; Joseph (Angie) Kresefsky of NJ, and Glen Alpaugh of NY. He is also survived by his sisters Edna Biegun of Horseheads, NY and Nancy Clark of Spring Hill, FL and many beloved Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and many Dear Friends.
Per Robert’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.