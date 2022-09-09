Neal Roy Vanderpool, 58, of Zanesville died at 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare following a courageous two month battle with bile duct stage four cancer.

He was born March 29,1964 in Sayre, Pa. the son of Vernon Roy Vanderpool and Pearl Ellen Delaney Vanderpool.

Neal graduated in 1982 from Athens High School in Athens, P.a. where he played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed bowling and competitive softball. Neal was active with the Athens Little league and a member of the Milan United Methodist Church where he was active with the church choir and often sang solos for the church. He was employed with Haliburton for the last ten years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Fenton Vanderpool of 32 years whom he married on June 16, 1990; siblings, Vern (Beth) Vanderpool, Jon (Nancy) Vanderpool, and Lori (Joe) Brown; nieces & nephews, Kirstan (Scott Lee) Vanderpool, Ryan Vanderpool, Lauren Vanderpool, A. Vanderpool & James Vanderpool; numerous aunts, uncles & cousins; in-laws, Paul Fenton, Wayne Fenton, Albert Fenton, Charlene (Rick) Fenton and Cathy (Bob) Barry.

Neal was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reginald and Freda Vanderpool and maternal grandparents, Chris and Ruby Delaney and his in-laws, Johnathon & Esther Fenton.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.

To share memories and condolences with Neal’s family please visit

www.BryanHardwickFH.com .