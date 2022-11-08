”Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”
Carol A. Frisbie, 78, of Athens, Pa. (Litchfield Township) passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 following a brief illness at Mercy House in Endicott.
Carol was born on Dec. 28, 1943 in Troy, NY a daughter of the late Sidney Roy and Gertrude M. (DuPont) Lobdell. She was a graduate of Niskayuna High School class of 1961 and received her LPN certificate from Broome BOCES. Always willing to help those in need, Carol shared her love of giving to others by working at Hilltop United Methodist Home in Johnson City, NY.
Carol treasured her family and loved to be surrounded by friends and family at their home and pond. Being a nurse, Carol always wanted to brighten the lives of so many. Her grandchildren will always remember the Christmas holiday as she dressed up as Mrs. Claus and shared love and joy with them all. You left us beautiful memories, your love will always be our guide, tho’ we can not see you, we know you will always be at our side.
Carol has left her handprint on so many, she will be forever loved and missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Milton R. Frisbie; her children: Warren John (Adrienne) Williams; Shari Williams, Scott (Belinda) Williams, Dan (Deb) Williams, Mark Fuller, Chris (Stephanie) Fuller, Kelly (Ron) Harp, Timothy (AnnMarie) Frisbie, and Phillip Frisbie; her grandchildren: Ashley C., Brandon, Amanda, Tricia, Katrina, Scott, Zachary, Maggs, Michael, James, Asa, Taryn, Cayden, Roman, Lexi, Logan, Warren, Matt, Stephanie, Ashley L., Lucas, Mackenzie, Jordan, Xavier, Thane, Chris, Dylan, Blake, Ciana, Dakota, Braeden and Kyleigh; several great grandchildren; her siblings: Sidney “Roy” (Carol) Lobdell, Paul (Dawn) Lobdell, Christine (Bob) LaBombard; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. Carol was predeceased by her parents; and her grandchildren: Zander, Logan and Melissa.
Abiding with her wishes, services will be held at a later date at the pond. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, New York 13760 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Carol A. Frisbie.