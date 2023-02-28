Sylvia A. Olmstead, 71, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late George L., Jr. and Laura S. (Arnold) Greeno.
Sylvia was a 1970 graduate of Athens High School, and was a diehard “Bulldog” fan. She was employed with the Robert Packer Hospital, retiring after 35 years of dedicated service. Sylvia was instrumental in helping to care for her grandson, David, and he was the light and joy of her life.
She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Sylvia loved going to the Casino and enjoyed watching the horse races. She was a member of the Athens American Legion Post #246 Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by beloved husband of 36 years Larry A. Olmstead, daughter Tonya Renee Wright, and brother George E. Greeno.
Sylvia is survived by her son David Wright, grandson David W. Wright, granddaughter Carly M. Taylor, sister and best friend Gloria and her husband Francis Lincoln, brother Everett Greeno, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Nicky Greeno, brother Kevin Greeno, sister-in-law Sandy Greeno, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friend Sherry Talada.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Sylvia’s memory to Futures Community Support Services, Re: Residential Programs, 23 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848.
(For those wishing to send flowers, sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)