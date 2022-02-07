Ann M. Griffith, 75, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Louise Campbell Griffith; and her brother, Jim Griffith.
Ann is survived by her daughter, June (John) Keuhn of Waverly; her brothers, Edward Griffith of Binghamton and John Griffith; her grandchildren, Lorianna Keuhn of Rochester, Jarred Keuhn of Cortland and Krystinna (Bill) Miller of Newark, N.Y.; along with nieces and cousins.
Ann was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School. She went on to work at the Marine Midland Bank in Elmira, IBM in Owego and finally at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly for over 20 years.
Ann enjoyed reading, watching TV, playing online games, playing bingo, her trips to the casino, keeping up with the Mets and her cats. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church.
A memorial service to honor Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Ann’s name to Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ann’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.