Gladys Burkhart Henrich

Feb. 24, 1927 — Jan. 4, 2022
Gladys Henrich, originally of Sayre, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 4. She was surrounded by her children, in California, where she has lived since 1973. Gladys’s joyful spirit and unending kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
Gladys was born and raised in Sayre, the daughter of Jacob and Catherine (Cummings) Burkhart, both of Scranton, Pennsylvania. In the midst of the Great Depression, when Gladys was only 8, beloved Jacob drowned in the Susquehanna River while trying to save a neighbor’s child during a storm. Catherine, at only 42 years of age, raised Gladys and her four siblings, who had to have been deeply affected by their father’s untimely death.
Gladys graduated from Sayre High School in 1945 and attended Mansfield State College for one year. Around that time, she met William (Bill) Henrich, who was also from Sayre. Their families knew each other, but Gladys did not meet Bill until college. When they married in 1950, the newlyweds moved to Montreal, Canada, where their son was born. They later moved to New Jersey where their two daughters were born.
While working and raising her children, Gladys completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary and secondary education from William Paterson University. Gladys worked as a teacher for many years in New Jersey, and when Bill relocated to California for work, she left teaching and worked in retail sales. Gladys was a volunteer with the Cub Scouts, the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), and St Catherine of Siena elementary school. Throughout the years, Gladys traveled widely with friends and family. She loved reading and playing games, including bridge and trivia; she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America; and wherever she lived, she was active in her local Catholic church community.
Gladys is predeceased by her husband, William, her son-in-law, Joel Packer, her brothers, Francis (Frank) Burkhart, James Burkhart, and her sister, Catherine Smith Semple. She is survived by her devoted children, William and Rosemary Henrich of San Diego, California; Andrea and Noel Teodorini of Concord, California; and Carolyn Henrich Packer of Silver Spring, Maryland; and leaves behind five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Gladys is also survived by her brother, Joseph Burkhart, and his wife Mary; several cousins; and dozens of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
After a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial in Concord, Gladys will be interred at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California, with her husband.