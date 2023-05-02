William R. “Willie” Perry, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Barton, NY on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Waverly, NY, Willie was known for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for his family.
For over 40 years, Willie worked as a tree cutter for various electric companies, traveling all over the United States. Known by his coworkers as “Squirl,” for his agility and skill in the trees, Willie was a dedicated and hardworking employee who took pride in his craft. Following his retirement, he continued his passion for work as an employee of Roger Patterson Electric for several years.
A man of many interests, Willie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing pitch. He loved to dance and listen to country music and was a dedicated fan of Elvis Presley. In his younger years, he owned and trained racehorses, showcasing his love for animals and sportsmanship. Willie was an active member of the Owego American Legion, where he enjoyed the camaraderie and showed support to the all local veterans.
Above all else, Willie treasured his family and the time they spent together. His love for his wife, children, and grandchildren was evident in every aspect of his life, and his laughter and warm presence will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Willie will be remembered for his funny, handy, and loving nature, always bringing a smile to the faces of those around him. His laughter and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Known for his humor, handiness, and loving nature, Willie will be remembered for living his life to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” As the song goes, “I faced it all and I stood tall, and did it my way.” His resilience, determination, and unwavering love for his family will be cherished by all who knew him.
In the words of the renowned author, Dr. Seuss, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Willie’s family and friends will undoubtedly honor his memory by celebrating the joy and laughter he brought to their lives.
Willie is survived by his devoted wife, Gail Perry, his children: daughters Karla (Tim) Raymond, Jane Perry, Victoria (John) Foley; son William Perry, Jr.; stepsons Mark (Becky) Williams, Philip (April) Williams, Yale (Deanna) Williams. He is also survived by his siblings: brothers and sister-in-law Dick (Cindy) Perry, John Perry, Clifford Perry; sisters and brothers-in-law Betty Searfoss, Beatrice Hyatt (David Strieter), Jean (Gary) Rockwell, Cheryl Zorn. Willie was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Willie was predeceased by his parents, Percy “Pete” and Margaret (Gardiner) Perry; his brothers Wesley, Norman, Gerald, Robert, and Charles; and his wife Wanda Sue Perry.
We will gather on Wednesday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., so family and friends can come together to share stories, laughter, and love in remembrance of the man who touched so many hearts. Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Rest in peace, Willie Perry. Your legacy of love, laughter, and family will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know you. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 in loving memory of William “Willie” R. Perry.