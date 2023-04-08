Joel N. Burgoyne, 77, of Montgomery, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center of Jersey Shore.
Born September 10, 1945, in Vancouver, BC, he was a son of Benjamin A. and Lorraine V. (McAurther) Burgoyne. Joel was the husband of Penny L. (Wheeland) Burgoyne, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Joel was previously employed as a Technical Illustrator at Textron Lycoming for 31 years retiring in 2005.
He and his wife Penny were the owners and operators of the Park Place B&B in Sayre for over 30 years.
Joel enjoyed oil painting, golfing, hiking, watching TV with his cat “Smokey”, and taking his motorcycle out for a Sunday ride with his wife.
Joel is survived by his wife Penny L. Burgoyne, of Montgomery; three sisters, Colleen (Mike) SantaLucia, of Norwalk, CT, Carol (Doug) Olson, of Melbourne, FL, Tracey Thomas, of Eureka, MT; a sister in-law, Joyce Wheeland, of Montoursville, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Burgoyne; niece, Stacey Burgoyne; nephew, Jeffrey Stanley.
Joel’s Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at the American Legion of Montoursville, with Elder Henry Shaffer officiating.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Montgomery Fire Department, 24 Montgomery St., Montgomery, PA 17752, or Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company, 2311 Rt. 54 Montgomery, PA 17752, or to Community of Christ Church, 750 Market St. Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, (formerly Spitler funeral home).