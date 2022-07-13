It is with deep sorrow that we tell you of our mother’s passing, Ruth E. Marshall, 84, who was born on April 19, 1938 in Sayre and remained as a lifelong resident until she passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Francis House in Syracuse, New York.
She was born to Eugene and Lillian Gibbs House, who predeceased her. Ruth was also predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, James L. Marshall. She was also one of ten children in her family and was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Payne; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Joseph Morningstar; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Ralph Hatch; sister, Doris Garland; brothers, Robert House and Thomas House; and her brother-in-law, William McConnell.
Ruth is survived by her children, Shelly McCutcheon of Owego, Lynn Marshall of Lockhaven, PA and Lillian Marshall of Clay, NY; grandchildren, Ashley Miller, Cody and Delaney Marshall; her great grandchildren, Emma, Alexys and Maggie Miller; sisters, Patricia McConnell and Mary Constantino; brother and sister-in-law, Claude “Butch” and Janet House; sisters-in-law, Leslie House and Gloria House; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth worked for many years at Westinghouse, Ithaca Gun and Automation. She was the most amazing homemaker with all the gardening, canning, home-cooked meals and fresh sheets from the line to jump into at night. She always made sure we had everything we needed. She was always mindful and helpful to her neighbors, whether it was shoveling or whatever they needed. In the last few years, her favorite thing to do was to go shopping and always to lunch.
So, if you would like to honor our mother, take yourself on a little shopping trip and don’t forget to splurge on lunch. It’s a must! Ruth enjoyed following Penn State Football and enjoyed the NY Mets, NY Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
A memorial service to honor Ruth’s life will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, PA.